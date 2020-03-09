Bandits kill eight in fresh Zamfara attack

Bandits have again killed eight persons in a fresh attack on Yansakai village in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Yansakai village is about 20 kilometres from the local government office.

The bandits, according to an eye witness, Isa Danbuzu Maigoro, invaded the village about 2 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) on motorcycles and opened fire on the residents, killing eight persons and injuring several others.

Isa further explained that the bandits were in the village on a cattle-rustling mission as they carted away several cattle after killing those who stood in their way.

“They carted away several cows and continued to shoot in the air to scare those who wanted to stop them from moving with the rustled animals,” said Isa.

Isa said the eight persons killed have so far been buried while the injured have been admitted at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, blamed the residents of Yansakai village for the security breach.

“We must blame Yansakai (people) because they are taking laws into their hands by attacking some Fulani people despite all peace agreement between the repentant Fulani bandits and the state government,” said Dauran.