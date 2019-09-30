Be patient with me – Gov. Ihedioha begs Imo people

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that his administration is making steady progress in its effort to rebuild the state from the ruins of the past administration and asked the people to be patient with him as the tasks he inherited were enormous.

Ihedioha, speaking to newsmen shortly on arrival from the 74th United Nations General Assembly at Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, on Sunday solicited continued diligence and patriotism from the citizens and resilience towards achieving the task of rebuilding the state.

“Let us continue to work hard. Together, we will rebuild our state”, he said.

He noted that the state has made steady progress under his watch and would continue to witness genuine and proactive efforts towards rebuilding the state.

He described as, “exploratory and gainful”, his engagements while in the US, adding that the trip also offered the state the opportunity to improve on her relationship with development partners and developed countries.

Ihedioha enjoined the citizens to be patient with his administration, noting that, “the Imo Community in Diaspora and our partners are appreciative of the steps we have taken so far to rebuild the state”.

“The trip was exploratory. We are all aware that we are working hard to get back to both national and international reckoning, though that will take a while but the good news is that we are making steady progress.

“So, it is in our best interest to continue to improve our relationship with the civilized world. So far, our efforts are yielding the desired results.”

Ihedioha, while in US, had held some strategic business meetings with key multilateral agencies on the side of the Assembly, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York, where he received commendation from the Assistant Secretary General of the UN and Regional Director, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie for his efforts at redefining governance in the state.

The governor, who secured the assurance of the UNDP to support the state in capacity building, job and wealth creation, youth development, tourism, business mapping and setting the Sustainable Development Goals framework for the state, expressed delight over the renewed confidence of the development partners in the state.