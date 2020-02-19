Boko Haram invades Chibok again

Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday attacked Kwarangilim village in Borno State.

The assailants were said to have invaded the village in Chibok Local Government Area of the state in search of food to loot.

They also set houses ablaze while villagers were forced to escape to nearby bushes as the attack lasted for hours.

Troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade and the 117 Battalion of the Nigerian Army deployed in Chibok have since arrived the village to restore calm.

Kwarangilim is located about five kilometres to the Chibok Local Government headquarters

On 14–15 April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Secondary School in the town of Chibok.

Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.