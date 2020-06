The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudeghe, are among the early callers at the National Secretariat of the APC, on Monday.

Chairman of the Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has also arrived at the secretariat for the committee’s inaugural meeting slated to start at 12:00noon.

The meeting is billed to set up sub-committees as part of preparations for the party’s congresses and the national convention.