The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a free man following his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said the former member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP had seen the light, which it said necessitated his leaving the APC.

The former ruling party also called on other members in the APC to leave, saying the day the ruling party was formed “remains a dark day in the history of Nigeria.