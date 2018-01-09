BREAKING: Court nullifies Sen. Kashamu’s suspension

An Abuja High Court has nullified the suspension of Senator Buruji Kashamu from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court also restrained the party from taking any further disciplinary actions against the senator.

Justice Valentine Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, gave the order in his ruling.

Kashamu was suspended by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party a few hours to the commencement of the December 9 national convention.

