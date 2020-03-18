BREAKING: FG places travel ban on China, Italy, US, UK, nine others

The Federal Government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on 13 high-risk Coronavirus countries.

The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The government said the travel restriction was placed on countries with over a thousand cases of the novel Coronavirus.

It added that the ban would take effect on Friday, March 20 and it would last for four weeks and was subject to review.

The government also announced the temporary suspension of all visas issued to nationals from these countries.

Details later…