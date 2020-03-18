BREAKING: Nigeria records five new coronavirus cases

March 18, 2020 0

The Federal Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Three of the new cases arrived from the US while the other two arrived from the UK.

Four of the cases were Nigerians including a six-week-old baby while the fifth was a foreign national who came in through the land border.

This is the first recorded case of the infection through Nigeria’s land borders.

Of the five new cases, one is in Ekiti State and the other four in Lagos State.

Details later…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

BREAKING: FG places travel ban on China, Italy, US, UK, nine others

The Federal Government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on 13 high-risk Coronavirus countries. The ...