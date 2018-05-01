BREAKING: Fire scare at CBN headquarters

There was confusion at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following scare of a fire outbreak at the premises of the apex bank.

The fire was said to have started about a few minutes past six and lasted for about 30 minutes before it was put out.

It was observed that men from the Federal Capital Fire Service were at the scene to ensure that the fire did not get out of control.

Apart from the Federal Fire Service that deployed two firefighting trucks in the scene of the incident, a truck belonging to Julius Berger was also sited at the apex bank headquarters. – Punch.