Anambra State Karate Chairman, Ejidike harps grassroot devt

Just as the new board of Anambra State Karate Association was inaugurated under the chairmanship of the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J. P, the members have been tasked to come up with ideas and suggestions that would further promote and develop the martial game beyond its present level in the state.

The highly-elated Chairman, Ejidike sounded that within the four – year tenure of the board under his leadership, there is need to give karate a new face and re-branding that will fetch Anambra State more glory in Nigeria sports.

Ejidike, who declared without any fear of contradiction that the state has the highest number of well-to-do citizens assured that he would use his network to bring them to sponsor and promote sports particularly karate in Anambra State.

The board at their inaugural meeting held in Awka the state capital agreed to work together as one team and eschew any sentiment that may tear the board apart and impede desired progress.

The focus of the board aside from featuring in all national championships is to go into grassroots competitions ranging from school sports to wards and local government areas.

The sports philanthropist commended the state governor, His Excellency, Chief Willy Obiano for considering him and other members for the assignment even as he assured that they would not betray the confidence he has in them.

Anambra State emerged the overall medal winner at the last year October Karate National Championship held in Abuja to make the state leader in the martial sport.

The new Anambra State Karate Association is made up of eight members spread across the state zones.