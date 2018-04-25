BREAKING: INEC begins Dino Melaye’s recall process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the recall process of the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

INEC on Wednesday announced the commencement of verification exercise of voters in his constituency.

This follows the Appeal Court ruling which gave INEC the go-ahead to carry out the exercise.

The exercise, scheduled for Saturday, April 28th, is in line with the constitutional provision that 50+1 registered voter must be confirmed to have signed the recall petition register.

The Kogi State resident electoral commissioner, Prof. James Apam, in a press conference on Wednesday in Lokoja said that the Commission had put all necessary modalities in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“The verification exercise, which is the first in the line of activities to be carried out in a recall process, will be done on 28th April, 2018 in 560 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District,” he said.

Apam said that the result of the exercise would be announced on Sunday when collation is expected to have been concluded.

According to him, “The result of the verification exercise would determine whether or not to proceeded to the next stage, which is referendum.”

Senator Dino Melaye, who is currently in police custody on charges bordering on alleged gun running, have also been having a running battle with the Kogi State Government.

The resident electoral commissioner said that Senator Dino Melaye has been duly informed, while stakeholders’ meeting was held on the 25th of April to inform them of these processes.