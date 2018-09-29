Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhassan hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.

She said she was axed without any viable or genuine reason.

“If I am not good enough to contest elections in the APC, then I feel I am not also qualified to remain a minister in the APC government,” she stated.

She thanked the president, her ward executives and other members of the party for the opportunity given her to serve.

Aisha Alhassan was the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2015 election in Taraba State.

She was the only one disqualified by the NWC out of 12 aspirants slated to run in the primaries scheduled for tomorrow.