BREAKING: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for presidency

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said he was willing to work with the former vice president to realize his presidential ambition and take the nation out of its challenges.

The former president made the declaration on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with Atiku who visited him at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Others who also visited him were the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus; party chieftain, Olabode George; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

The former president said he was convinced that Atiku, who was the vice president during his tenure, has the capacity to perform better than the present administration.

He, therefore, asked the PDP’s flagbearer to uphold the constitution of the nation if elected as the president next year.

Speaking further, he called for a credible and fair exercise in 2019.

He said he was willing to work with the former vice president to realize his presidential ambition and take the nation out of its challenges.

The former president made the declaration on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with Atiku who visited him at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Others who also visited him were the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus; party chieftain, Olabode George; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

The former president said he was convinced that Atiku, who was the vice president during his tenure, has the capacity to perform better than the present administration.

He, therefore, asked the PDP’s flagbearer to uphold the constitution of the nation if elected as the president next year.

Speaking further, he called for a credible and fair exercise in 2019.