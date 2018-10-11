Police set Rep member free after House intervention

The police have released a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abubakar Lado, from the detention.

Lado, who spent three days at the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad detention facility in Abuja, was set free on Wednesday after the House passed a resolution for his immediate release.

The House had threatened to summon the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, if the police failed to release Lado before midnight of Wednesday.

Lado was released and he reported to the House on Thursday.

The House Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who had earlier on Wednesday proposed a motion for the summoning of the IG, asked that the matter be rested.

Lado rose to thank his colleagues for coming to his assistance.

He simply said that his arrest was “political.”