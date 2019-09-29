BREAKING: Siasia’s mother regains freedom

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of Mrs. Beauty Ogere Siasia, the abducted mother of former Nigerian coach, Samson Siasia.

A member of the Siasia family, Eworikumo Siasia, also confirmed to our correspondent that the 80-year-old Madam Siasia had been freed and she is at home with family members at their Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, said the police command would issue an official statement later.