President Bola Tinubu on Sunday approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State.

He also directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to free abducted pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

According to a statement signed and released on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, a high-powered Federal Government delegation conveyed the presidential directives to community leaders and lawmakers during a visit to Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire LGA on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The delegation also informed leaders that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area had been transmitted to the President for consideration and approval.

The development comes 16 days after gunmen struck communities in the area and took dozens of schoolchildren and their teachers captive.

The delegation was led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, Onanuga said.

Addressing residents in both English and Yoruba, Gbajabiamila said the President’s decision to dispatch the nation’s top security leadership to the affected communities reflected his determination to deploy every available resource to secure the victims’ release.

“Mr President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely.

“He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective,” Gbajabiamila said.

He also addressed appeals from parents and community members urging caution in the rescue operation.

The Chief of Staff explained: “Mr President also saw the appeals from some parents and community members urging caution in the rescue efforts.

“Let me assure you that the operation will be intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims.

“Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms.”

The delegation also called on the Soun of Ogbomosoland, HRM Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, at his palace to commiserate with the traditional ruler and his people.

They also visited the widow of the slain teacher, Mrs Mary Oyedokun, and her two children, where Gbajabiamila delivered the President’s personal condolences to the family and promised that they would not be left to suffer.

The 1,000 forest guards approved by the President will be recruited in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, Onanuga said.

The abductions occurred on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked three schools — Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School — in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire LGA, taking pupils and teachers captive.

During the attack, a mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded. A motorcyclist was also killed, and a security operative died after running into improvised explosive devices planted by the abductors during early rescue attempts.

The Oriire LGA communities sit on the fringes of a forested belt that the abductors have exploited for cover since the attack.