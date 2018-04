Hoodlums stormed the Senate chamber Wednesday morning and made away with the mace.

The plenary was disrupted at 11:15am, while the sergeants-at-arms are battling with the men to retrieve the mace.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, said the invaders would be punished while calling on senators to settle down for continuation of the proceeding.

Details later.