Buhari, APC governors meet over crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari met with some state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was part of efforts aimed at resolving the crisis currently rocking the ruling party.

The governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, who is the Kebbi State Governor.

Others in attendance included Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; and his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.