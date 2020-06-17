Buhari appoints 12 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 12 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Dr Folasade Yem-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement signed by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Communication, in her office on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr Akinlade Oluwatoyin from Kogi, Malam Alkali Nura from Kano State, Mr Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra.

Also appointed are Mr Ardo Kumo from Gombe State, Mr Belgore Lamido from Kwara and Mr Ekpa Akpabio from Cross River.

Others are Malam Hussaini Babangida from Jigawa State, Malam Mahmuda Mamman from Yobe, Mr Meribole Kwukuemeka from Abia, Malam Mohammed Ganda from Sokoto State, Mr Tarfa Peter from Adamawa and Mr Udoh Omokunmi from Oyo State.

Yemi-Esan said that a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced later.

