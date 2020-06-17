Community records eight rape cases in one week

A civil society organisation, Benue Coalition against Rape, on Tuesday in Otukpo embarked on a peaceful protest against frequent rape of women and minors in the area.

The organisation disclosed that in the past one week, Idoma land had recorded eight cases of rape, a development he said was not good for humanity.

Speaking during the protest, the leader of the group and convener of the protest, Yemi Itodo, lamented that those who commit such heinous crime against women and girls were often left off the hook, while their victims lived with the scars and stigmatisation forever.

Itodo called on the state and federal governments to end the scourge of rape and sexual violence against women and girls across the states by enacting laws that would give stiffer penalty against rapists and others, who abuse women and girl children sexually.

They equally demanded an end to the menace, saying, “Government at all levels must rise to the occasion and do something to end this menace. We have come together as a group to take up the fight by creating this awareness to enable those abused sexually to come and speak out.

“Is our government trying to tell us that rape is okay? What message are they sending when abusers are left unpunished,” Itodo queried.