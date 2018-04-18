Buhari appoints Keyamo as spokesman for 2019 campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Festus Keyamo (SAN) as the Director, Strategic Communications for his 2019 presidential campaigns.

By this appointment, Keyamo becomes the official spokesperson for Buhari’s campaign for the 2019 presidential poll.

The letter informing him of the appointment was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who also doubled as the Director General, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

The lawyer/human rights activist made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He wrote: “With this letter below, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later.” Photo credit: Channels.