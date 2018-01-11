New Year killings: Rivers govt releases list of 32 wanted cultists

Here is the list of the dreaded felons, cultists and criminals on the heads of whom Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has put a record bounty of N640 million, far more than the N200m he offered for the Omoku killer, Don Wani.

The men according to their local council areas of operation are:

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area

OLUCHI IGWEDIBIA (a.k.a. Obatosu) Eze (a.k.a. Ugly Vulture) AUSTIN – 6i/c Iceland Omoku) Evidence TOMPOLO from Obuboru – Greenlander

Asari Toru Local Government Area

IDAYE GRANVILLE (a.k.a. Egbele) MPAKABOARI DALABU (a.k.a. Parker)

Andoni Local Government area

ETENGO ETNEGO – MEND VICTOR EKENS – MEND

Ahoada West Local Government area

HAPPY HARRY ODULU (alias Chief Priest) Egbema-Ogbogolo AHOADA AUGUSTINE OBENE (alias Sunshine, Okogbe village) TU-MAN, P (from Idoha village)

Eleme Local Government area

MBAJO – DEYGBAM

Emohua Local Government area

GOODLUCK IGONIKA – ICELAND JUSTICE ORDAH (a.k.a. ADC) – ICELAND SUNNY KEMJIKA WOVODO – DEYGBAM ONYEMA UWOBO – ICELAND

Ikwerre Local Government area

JONATHAN NKEMIJIKA (alias School Boy)

Gokana Local Government area

BARIJASI FRIMA (DAYWELL) – BOMU ELVIS KOOYA (DAYGBAM) – BODO GIOBARA POIBA – K/DERE BONIFACE PAAGO (a.k.a. Chairman) – BODO

Omuma Local government Area

JOHN WALA – DEYWELL IHECHIMERE NWAYINWU – DEYWELL BRIGHT OKERE – DEYWELL

Akuku Toru Local government area

OSELA JACK – GREENLANDER

Degema Local Government area

LUCKY MILLER – DEYGBAM SOMINBA BIABO – OROLOBO NELSON – ICELAND WATER BABY – ICELAND DANIEL BOBMANUEL – GREENLANDER

Etche Local Government area

UCHECHKWU OKERE (A.K.A TOGO – DEYGBAM

According to Wike, the Rivers State Government will pay N20 million to any person who volunteers useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of any of the afore-mentioned persons.