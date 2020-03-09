Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and dedication to his regime.

Buhari spoke well of the VP during a telephone call to Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday on Sunday.

The Professor of Law was born on March 8, 1957.

A State House statement by Buhari’s media aide, Mr Garba Shehu, said the President called the VP by noon on Sunday.

The State House statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates most heartily the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“In a telephone call on Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commends Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

“President Buhari notes that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of the Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.”

Also, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has congratulated Osinbajo.

The President of the PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, in a statement on Sunday appreciated the grace of God upon the life of the VP and the work he was doing for Nigeria.

He described Osinbajo as one who is held in high esteem by members of the PFN, not only because he was part of them but also on account of his exemplary conduct and strength of character.

Omobude said, “For us, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is an ambassador for the Christian community, who is presently on national assignment. We are proud of how he has continued to discharge his duties with the sense of humility, wisdom and dignity required of such high office.

“We appreciate the grace of God upon his life and the work he is doing for our nation. Our prayer for him is that he will continue to stand strong to the true dictates and tenets of the faith, to the glory of God.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday felicitated with Osinbajo.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, commended Osinbajo’s sterling leadership qualities.

“I thank God on your behalf for the remarkable achievements and accomplishments he has enabled you to record both in private and public life. You are a great leader whose attributes are worthy of emulation by the younger generation of Nigerians,” the governor said.

Oyetola also praised the Vice-President for being a faithful and dependable ally of Buhari, saying that Osinbajo was doing well to assist the President in achieving his administration’s agenda of tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and revamping the nation’s economy.