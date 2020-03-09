Jonathan reacts to Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment in South Africa

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed confidence that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala would deliver on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

He said this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

He said, “I congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who served as the coordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“As a two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources.

“I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment.”

In the face of a dwindling economy, Ramaphosa had in September 2019 inaugurated the Presidential Economic Advisory Council to turn around the economy.

The South African economy had during the week entered into its second recession in two years.

At the second meeting of the advisory council held during the week, Iweala said via her verified Twitter handle @NOIweala on Saturday that the council discussed sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.