Buhari doles out $500,000, materials for Guinea Bissau elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the donation of 500,000 dollars, two light trucks, 5 Hilux vans, 10 motorcycles and 350 units of electoral kits to support the election process of Guinea Bissau.

According to XE online currency converter, $500,000 translates to 293,898,906.73 West African CFA Franc (XOF), the currency in use by Guinea Bissau.

The donation followed a call for assistance by the country for support to conduct her legislative elections.

According to the twitter handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyema and the President of the ECOWAS Jean Claude Brou, led the delegation to deliver the items.

The tweet read in part: “In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Pres Buhari, this morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs,@GeoffreyOnyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.

“In a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.”