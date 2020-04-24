Buhari has final decision on governors’ lockdown accord – SGF

…as Kebbi withdraws from interstate agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on the two weeks’ national lockdown proposed by the governors.

Governors of the 36 states had on Wednesday “unanimously” agreed to the implementation of an Inter-State lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to help check the spread of COVID-19 from state to state.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Boss Mustapha, gave this clarification in Abuja, on Thursday. said every inputs including that of the governors would be collated by the committee and a report submitted to the president.

“Basically what they (governors) are suggesting is that travels from one state to the other should be stopped with certain exemptions of essential services, petroleum products, farm inputs, fertilizer so that we can keep the wheel of our economy ready.

That is their proposal. Federal Government is yet to take a decision and as to whether that will be part of our report, the presidential taskforce will meet and take holistic look at all the proposals that are coming in as to the next line of action going forward”, Mustapha explained.

Meanwhile, Governor Atiku Bagudu declared Thursday that there would be no lockdown in Kebbi state as agreed by Nigeria Governors Forum.

Instead, the people would continue to observe all the precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor disclosed this at a meeting with the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19.

The meeting at Medical Centre Kalgo, was called to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor commended the task force for living up to expectation.

Governors under the aegis of NGF agreed to impose a 14-day lockdown in their states, with immediate effect.

The Kebbi governor was the first to opt out of the idea.

Bagudu announced that the Federal Government has allocated three truck-load of food items to the state, comprising 2,262 bags of 50kg rice, oil and sugar.

He also announced that the Minister for Humanitarian Services, Sadiya Umar Farouq would visit to disburse money to vulnerable persons on behalf of the Federal Government