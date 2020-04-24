NCDC reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases, total now 981

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 108 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 981.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The centre also said that three persons died from coronavirus-related complications in the country, making the number of fatalities rise to 31.

It tweeted, ” On the 23rd of April 2020, 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 981 cases have been confirmed, 197 cases have been discharged and 31 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

“The 108 new cases are reported from eight states – Lagos (78), Federal Capital Territory/Abuja (14), Ogun (5), Gombe (four), Borno (three), Akwa Ibom (two), Kwara (one), Plateau (one).”

“As of 11:30 pm on 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos -582, FCT-133, Kano-73, Ogun-29, Katsina -21, Osun -20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – nine, Gombe – nine, Bauchi – eight, Delta – six, Ekiti – four, Ondo – three, Rivers – three, Jigawa – two, Enugu – two, Niger – two, Abia – two, Benue – one, Anambra – one, Sokoto – one, Adamawa – one, Plateau – one.”

Out of the 31 deaths, 16 were recorded in Lagos, three in Abuja, two each in Borno and Edo, one each in Katsina, Kano, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti and Delta

Also, of the 197 cases who have been discharged, 106 were in Lagos, 35 in Abuja, five in Ogun, 18 in Osun, five in Oyo, seven in Edo, two in Kwara, three in Akwa Ibom, four in Kaduna, five in Bauchi, two in Ekiti, one in Ondo, two in Enugu, and two in Rivers.

Nigeria currently 753 active cases across 24 states and the FCT, Abuja.