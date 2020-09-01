Buhari inaugurates Executive/Legislative Consultative Committee

President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presided over the inauguration of Executive/Legislative/Party Consultative Committee at the State House, Abuja.

At the meeting were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; APC’s Interim Chairman, Mai Mala Buni and other top government functionaries.

Also at the meeting were Senate and House of Representatives leaders, such as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.