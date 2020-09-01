Gov. Ortom demands Ruga probe

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the contracts awarded for the establishment of the Ruga settlements in some parts of the country.

Ortom stated this when the new leadership of the Tiv socio-cultural group, Mzough U Tiv, led by its President-General, Iorbee Ihagh, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi.

Recall that 11 pilot states namely, Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger, were earmarked for the implementation of the programme before it was suspended due to public outcry.

The Federal Government had allocated N2.25bn for the Ruga project in the 2019 budget.

Ortom, who said he heard from good authority that the money was released to contractors, asked for what had happened to the money despite the fact that the project was aborted due to public outcry.

He noted that it was expedient for the anti-graft agency to help with the recovery of the money.

Ortom stated, “We understand that contracts were given overnight and money paid to contractors for RUGA in the country and nothing was done after our outcry. Where is the money?

“Let the EFCC investigate those contractors who collected money for the Ruga instead of running after people who stole chicken,” the governor said.