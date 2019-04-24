Buhari returns to Abuja after working visit to Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after Wednesday’s working visit to inaugurate some projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

Buhari and his entourage arrived the airport at exactly 3 p.m., en route to Abuja.

The President left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at exactly 3:20 p.m. aboard a Nigerian Air Force 001 Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT.

Those who saw him off at the airport included Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State. – NAN.

Others were the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Some members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the National Assembly and members of the Lagos State Assembly were with the President during the one-day official visit.

Also on ground at the Presidential Lounge were top echelon of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The President and his entourage in the morning arrived the Presidential Wing of the airport in Lagos at 10.32 a.m. amid tight security within and outside the airport.

Buhari had earlier inaugurated some developmental projects which include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House; an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Lagos.

The President also inaugurated the Oshodi Interchange terminal for modern transportation hub; 822 high capacity mass transit buses; and a 10-lane world standard international airport road.