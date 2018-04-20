Buhari should apologise to youths – Shehu Sani

The Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has said President Muhammadu Buhari must apologise to the youths over the unfortunate comments credited to him that the Nigerian youths, “do nothing” and want everything for “free”.

In a facebook post on Friday, Sani simply asked President Buhari to withdraw the statement and apologise. He also requested that the president tell the youths what he had done for them and what he would do for them in future.

See post below:

”The President should simply withdraw the statement on the youths and apologize; and tell them what he will do for them in addition to what he had done for them.The President spin doctors are trying to spray fragrances on the feces and lace the dung with olive oil, it’s absurd.The President is a human being, he can gaffe and should be forgiven and should not be sent to the political guillotine.

“As for the Youths, the challenge is to pick the baton and lead and stop holding the Alsatian Dogs of the political elite.The President echoes the perception of the bourgeoisie power elites, the youths must rise against it.”