Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan, others eulogise El-Rufai at 60

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to bless the Kaduna State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work.”

Tinubu to el-Rufai: Your reputation to confront challenges well deserved

On his part the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said el-Rufai’s reputation “as a public servant eager to confront challenges is well deserved.”

The former Lagos State governor said whether as Director-General of BPE, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory or Governor of Kaduna State, el-Rufai served to the best of his abilities with unquestionable zeal and energy.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said, “I congratulate Mallam Nasir el -Rufai on turning 60. Your reputation as a public servant eager to confront challenges is well deserved. It is not surprising that this milestone birthday has come with you still in active public service.

“My prayer is that God Almighty grants you many more years, imbue you with good health and renewed strength to continue to govern the people of your state and serve our nation.”

Your life evinces vision, says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his tribute said El-Rufai’s life evinces the importance of vision, focus, tenacity, wisdom and courage in leadership.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, The Senate President said those attributes have propelled El-Rufai to the outstanding successes that he has recorded in every role that providence has called him to play in public affairs.

“Whether as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Secretary of the National Council on Privatisation, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and now as the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, you have left indelible records that will continue to challenge all who come after you and inspire every Nigerian who may aspire to expand the frontiers of service to our country.

“As you reach the milestone of three scores in your life, may Allah the Most Beneficent and Most Merciful continue to imbue you with good health, wisdom and long life for continued tireless and inspirational service to our fatherland.”

Lawan rejoiced with family, friends and associates of the governor and wished him many more years of service to the country.

We salute your fearlessness – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said “Our great party is proud to identify with El-Rufai whose trademark has been a fearless and people-focussed leadership in all public and elective offices he has occupied.”

The party recalled the governor’s legacies as former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, adding, “In our national discourse, El-Rufai has been vocal on issues bothering on good governance and how to make our nation’s constituent units and institutions work optimally. The report of the Governor El-Rufai headed committee on True Federalism remains a reference point in the debates on restructuring and devolution of powers.”

The party lauded what it called the massive recovery of government’s property from illegal occupiers and encroachers as governor and improvement in the learning environment through massive renovation of the state owned public schools across the state.

It prayed for good health and wisdom for El-Rufai as he continues to inspire the younger generation and contribute to the development of the APC, Kaduna State and the nation. The Nation