CBN denies fire outbreak at Headquarters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has dismissed as false news making the rounds that its head office building in Abuja was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

Acting Director of Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, on Tuesday night explained that a “passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke”.

Okorafor, said that the CBN maintained a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.

According to the CBN spokesman, the affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted, while the engineers are working to rectify the generator.