Buhari promises to fast-track new minimum wage

…Reps ready to pass new wage bill – Dogara

The Federal Government has promised to hasten the process for the review of the national minimum wage to alleviate the hardship facing workers in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the promise while addressing workers at a rally organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to commemorate this year’s workers Day at Eagle square, Abuja.

The President who was represented by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo noted that resilience and patience of the Nigerian workers during the recent economic recession was remarkable.

President Buhari stated that his administration was committed to putting the welfare of workers on his priority list and pointed out that the issue of the new minimum wage and other request by the organised labour would be addressed.

President Buhari also highlighted some other social protection measures being taken to reduce poverty in the country.

On the ravages of attacks on innocent Nigerians, President Buhari assured that federal government remained committed in taking its responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens.

He commended the organised labour for the support in the on going anti-corruption fight and its steadfast commitment to the unity of the country and enjoined workers to unite and forge a common front for the overall development of the country.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the minimum wage review committee had conducted its activity so far.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja, says the House is ready to pass the minimum wage bill as legislature awaits the executive to forward the bill for upward review.

Dogara, in a statement to mark 2018 Worker’s Day celebration, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, reiterated the desire of the House to provide a better life for workers.

The Speaker said he was not unmindful of the struggles and hardship faced by Nigerian workers in their daily lives.

According to him, this is why the National Assembly is committed to putting more resources in the hands of workers.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government Committee on Minimum Wage currently conducting public hearings across the six geo-political zones in the country, would soon conclude its assignment.

He said that a new national minimum wage bill would be transmitted to the parliament by the President.

“On behalf of the entire members of the House of Representatives, I want to use this occasion to, once again, underscore the importance of workers to the growth and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month. “We see your dedication to doing your bit in ensuring that Nigeria continues to run effectively in spite of unfavourable conditions.

“We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies and agenda.

“I assure you, on this occasion, that the National Assembly will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the executive and any other initiative that will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker.

“We will support it wholeheartedly,” the Speaker said.