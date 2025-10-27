The Holy Family Catholic Parish, Takum, has raised the alarm over renewed attacks by suspected herders on several communities in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, leading to widespread destruction of farmlands and mass displacement of residents.

The Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr. George Dogo, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Jalingo on Monday, where he described the situation as “disturbing and devastating,” calling for urgent government intervention to avert further bloodshed and humanitarian crisis.

According to the statement, the crisis erupted on September 19, 2025, following an attack on security personnel in Aye Twar, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of neighbouring Benue State. The violence reportedly spilled over into border communities in Takum, where armed herders allegedly invaded farmlands and settlements.

The affected areas include Dogon Gawa, Tor Gbenger, Jenuwa Nyifiye, Jenuwa Gaba, Jenuwa Gida, Jenuwa Ruwa, Jenuwa Nytsu, Kwari, and Ribasi — where “farms of all kinds” were reportedly destroyed.

In Asuku and Mbakyula villages, the church reported that two people were critically injured, while about 150 residents were displaced. Another 200 people were said to have fled from Imbor, Mbaaga, Chakera, Hoyo, Mbayatsav, Genda, and Ikyor communities after their farms were destroyed.

Similarly, the parish disclosed that Tor-Lijam, Akaajo, Abunde, Akase, Ikyo-Dam, and Iortev villages were completely deserted following the invasion, with about 560 people displaced. In Ikper, Kur-Hindi, Wombo, Kwaghcia, and Angahar villages, another 500 people were reportedly displaced after their farms were razed.

The attack also extended to Muji I, Muji II, Kwariben, Nzuwaya, and Tudun Haske, where large stretches of farmland were destroyed. In Tarhembe and Tornyi villages, all farms were burnt, and one person was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Takum. About 402 residents from these two villages have also been displaced.

Dogo stated that many of the displaced persons are currently taking refuge in Mammy and High Level areas of Takum town, as well as in Dogon Gawa, Manya, Sufa, Tor Donga, and Gbise.

He appealed to the Taraba State Government, security agencies, and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently, restore security, and provide relief materials to affected families.

“Our people are suffering. Hundreds have been displaced, farmlands destroyed, and livelihoods ruined. We appeal to the government to take swift action before the situation worsens,” Dogo said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. Victor Mshelizah, said he recently assumed office as the PPRO and was not yet briefed on the development in the area.

He, however, promised to make some findings and get back to journalists.

He was, however, yet to reach out as at the time of filing this report.