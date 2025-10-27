The Akwa Ibom Police Command has described as misleading media reports that armed men raided a students’ lodge, abducted 15 students and carted away valuable properties in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state

A local tabloid report, titled “Unknown gunmen raid students lodge” with a rider, “Abduct 15 students, cart away valuable properties in Ikot-Ekpene,” has generated controversy in Uyo, the state capital.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo on Sunday, stated that there was no incident of abduction as reported in the story.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to misleading publications in the media that armed men raided a students’ lodge, abducted 15 students and carted away valuable properties in Ikot Ekpene.”

“The command wishes to categorically state that the incident was not an abduction by unknown gunmen and no student was abducted from the lodge.”

“It is imperative to set the record straight and reassure the general public that the operation in question was a lawfully conducted exercise by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Uyo Zonal Office.”

“For clarity, the command on October 24, 2025, at about 0430hrs, received a distress call alleging an armed robbery operation at Ikot Uboh Village, Ikot Ekpene. In a swift response, our teams were mobilised and deployed tactically to the scene, cordoning off the area to engage the supposed threat.”

Furthermore, she claimed that ‘’Upon arrival at the scene and subsequent professional challenge by our officers, it was established that the operatives at the location were from the EFCC, conducting a sanctioned operation. Some persons were arrested by the EFCC during this operation and not abducted as claimed by the media reports.

“While we acknowledge the vital role of the press in society, we urge journalists and media houses to cross-check facts with the Police Command before publishing stories of this nature, as inaccurate reporting is capable of causing unnecessary panic.”

The CP who commended the operatives of the command for their professional conduct urged all law enforcement agencies to synergise with the police when carrying out operations within our Area of Responsibility to prevent such a mix-up.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Mohammad Azare, has commended the officers involved for their professional conduct and restraint, which averted a potential ugly incident.”

“CP Azare also urges all law enforcement agencies to always notify and synergise with the Police as the lead security agency in the state when carrying out operations within our Area of Responsibility to prevent such mix-ups.”

“Our doors are always open to journalists and members of the public who seek to verify any security-related information.”

The command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Akwa Ibom State.’’