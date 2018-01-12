Court declines to stop Anambra Central senatorial rerun poll

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has refused an application seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting the rerun election for the Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State.

A three-man panel of justices presided by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya yesterday said the earlier order made on November 20, 2017 directing the INEC to conduct election for the senatorial seat within 90 days cannot be reversed so as not to make mockery of the judiciary.

The order followed an application by counsel to an aspirant in the December 7, 2014 primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Annie Okonkwo seeking leave to appeal against the decision of the appellate court of November 20, 2017.

The court directed the service of processes on parties sought to be joined in the suit, and adjourned hearing.

Okonkwo’s counsel, Solomon Umoh (SAN) had asked the court to order a postponement of the election already slated for January 13 pending the determination of his application.

Earlier, INEC’s counsel, Tanimu Inuwa refused a request by Okonkwo’s counsel to make an undertaken that the election will be put on hold pending the hearing of the application.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja will today decide the application by INEC seeking to review its judgement of December 13, 2017 which ordered it to recognise Obiora Okonkwo as the winner of the 2015 Anambra Central Senatorial District election.