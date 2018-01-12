Edo LG polls hold March 3

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has fixed March 3, 2018 for the conduct of local government election.

This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Chairman of EDSIEC, Prof. Stanley Orobator and made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement said the election time table and guidelines shall be released at the office of the commission after a meeting with all the registered political parties.

The commission also invited registered political parties to a meeting on Monday at its office in Benin City.