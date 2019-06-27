Court nullifies criminal charge against Gbajabiamila

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in the Bwari area of Abuja has voided the criminal charge brought against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The African Peoples Party (APP) and one Mr Anas Isa – Mohammed had alleged at the grade 1 area court, in Karishi, Abuja, that Mr Gbajabiamila lied under oath while filing form cf001 of INEC, to the effect that he was never convicted of any crime.

The respondents had contended that the Speaker was found guilty of professional misconduct by the state bar of Georgia, United States of America in 2007.

Mr Gbajabiamila, however, challenged the criminal proceedings instituted against him and applied for a judicial review at the FCT High Court.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa in his judgment, quashed the criminal charge against the speaker, on the ground that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain and determine the matter.

The judge further held that the allegation of disciplinary proceedings levelled against him does not amount to a criminal conviction by a court of law.