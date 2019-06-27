Police to begin screening candidates for recruitment July 1

June 27, 2019 0

The Police Service Commission (PSC) is scheduled to begin the screening of 210,150 shortlisted candidates for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force on July 1.

The exercise, which holds in the 36 states  and the Federal Capital Territory, ends on July 28.

The PSC is  expected  to  recruit  10,000  out of the candidates.

A statement by  spokesman for the  PSC, Ikechukwu Ani,  on Wednesday said  they had contacted the  candidates.

He said the commission  received 315,032 applications at the close of its recruitment portal on January 11,  adding that Niger State had the highest number of applicants, with 12,247 shortlisted for screening while Lagos had the least with 1,305.

Ani said Kano State had the second highest candidates  with 11,717  followed by Katsina with  11,651. According to him, Benue has  10, 567 while Adamawa has  10,361 and Bauchi 10,232.

With  1,414, Bayelsa State  emerged as the second lowest  after Lagos, followed by Anambra  State with 1,415.

Ebonyi  State has  1,679 and Abia  State 1,880.

Out of the 210,150 shortlisted for screening, 182,926 are males while 27,224 are females.

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a former  Inspector-General of Police,  warned   the candidates  against cheating.

He said, “Anyone caught  in any criminal act will be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Court nullifies criminal charge against Gbajabiamila

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in the Bwari area of Abuja has voided ...