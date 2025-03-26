Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a businessman, Sunday Okorie, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly failing to declare the sum of $299,000, and being in possession of counterfeit $250 and €100 Euros.

The judge made the remand after Okorie took his plea.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the defendant earlier on four counts bordering on money laundering, and unlawful importation of counterfeit foreign currencies, preferred against him.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Chineye Okezie, told the court that the defendant concealed the $299,000, $250 and €100 Euros, counterfeit foreign currencies in relaxer containers to the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Okezie told the court that Okorie committed the alleged offences on March 19, 2025.

She said the incident took place at the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The prosecutor also told the court that Okorie without lawful authority imported into Nigeria five pieces of counterfeit $50, totalling $250, with serial numbers, MB67951730 D, MB93612802 A, MB67957416 D, MB67957308 D, and MB121997428 C, knowing the same to be counterfeit.

She said the defendant unlawfully had in his possession five pieces of counterfeit $50 totalling $250, with serial numbers, MB67951730 D, MB93612802 A, MB67957416 D, MB67957308 D, and MB121997428 C, knowing same to be counterfeit.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 3 (5), of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and 3(1)(a), 5 (1)(b)and (2), of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act, Law of the Federal of Nigeria 2004.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Following the arraignment, the prosecutor urged the court to remand Okorie in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Uche Okoronkwo, urged the court to remand the defendant in EFCC custody.

Consequently, Justice Dipeolu adjourned the case till March 26, 2025, for trial.

Earlier, when the case was called at 3 pm, the defendant’s counsel told the court that he had not had the opportunity to discuss with his client and that he had not seen the proof of evidence in order to advise the defendant on what he should plead.

Okonkwo then urged the court to arraign Okorie on Wednesday (March 26, 2025), adding that he was served the charge sheet at 10:30am.

But the prosecution counsel said the charge was served on the defendant since 9 am and that the defence counsel had ample time to discuss with his client.

She then asked the court to arraign the defendant today (Tuesday), adding that they had their witness around and that it was already 3:25 pm.

After listening to both counsel submissions, Justice Dipeolu stood the arraignment down you till 4 pm, for the arraignment of the defendant.