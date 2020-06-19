Malami’s memo exposed corruption in Buhari’s regime -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said the memo written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, recommending the sack of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over financial impropriety has further exposed the Buhari’s regime.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, in a statement in Abuja, on Friday, said, Malami’s memo has exposed the regime’s “abysmal corruption, deception, and hypocrisy.”

The party said “the scandal is the worst national embarrassment in the history of Nigeria”.

Ologbodiyan noted that “there is nothing more embarrassing than the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration that prides itself as having zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged on allegation of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the agency”.

He said, “Malami’s memo has also exposed the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption architecture, rubbished his standing as Africa Union Anti-Corruption Champion and shattered our national integrity in the international arena.

“The world can now see that the much-hyped anti-corruption fight of the Buhari administration, has been nothing but a huge fraud and a racket by certain persons in the APC administration to harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians and steal public funds.

“Nigerians and the world have further seen why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as copiously documented by a credible international organisation, including the Transparency International.”