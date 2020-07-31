COVID-19: Mrs. Ugwuanyi distributes Aisha Buhari’s palliatives to indigent women

The wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, on Thursday, distributed food items, face masks and other palliatives, donated to indigent women in the state by the Wife of the President, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, to cushion the adverse effect of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on them.

Addressing beneficiaries of the palliatives, who were mostly the poorest of the poor, drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, Mrs. Ugwuanyi used the opportunity to enlighten them on the precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19, as adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She told the women that COVID-19 is real and killing people, and does not discriminate between the rich and the poor.

The Enugu State governor’s wife, therefore, advised them to take the message seriously by washing their hands regularly with running water and soap; avoiding touching their faces; wearing face masks always; avoiding crowded places and maintaining social/physical distancing, among others.

While informing the indigent women that the palliatives were donated to them through her office by Aisha Buhari Foundation, Mrs. Ugwuanyi appreciated the Nigeria’s First Lady for her generosity and commitment to the wellbeing of the women, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State and Chairman of Udenu LGA, Mrs. Ugochi Onah, expressed deep gratitude to the President’s wife and Mrs. Ugwuanyi for their kind gestures in ameliorating the plight of the less privileged in the society.

Mrs. Onah maintained that the beneficiaries were the poorest of the poor who were carefully selected across the 17 LGAs of the state in line with the vision of the President’s wife and the Enugu State governor’s wife.