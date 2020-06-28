COVID-19: Nigeria sets new record, six states, FCT lead surge

Nigeria posted another record of COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 779 new cases announced.

It was the highest number ever announced by the NCDC within a 24 hour-cycle.

The first record was set on 30 May with 673 infections.

Then on June 18, the country reported 745 infections.

Now it has broken its own national record with 779 cases.

This takes the national tally to 24,077.

Lagos recorded 285 cases to lead the surge.

The nation’s virus epicentre now has a total 10, 026 cases.

Lagos was followed by Rivers, with 68 cases, FCT Abuja 60 cases, Edo 60 cases.

Enugu recorded 56 and Delta 47.

Ebonyi state posted 42 and Oyo 41.

The breakdown of the cases:

Lagos-285

Rivers-68

FCT-60

Edo-60

Enugu-56

Delta-47

Ebonyi-42

Oyo-41

Kaduna-19

Ogun-18

Ondo-16

Imo-12

Sokoto-11

Borno-9

Nasarawa-8

Abia-5

Gombe-5

Kebbi-5

Kano-4

Yobe-3

Ekiti-3

Osun-2

24,077 confirmed

8,625 discharged

558 deaths. – The News.