Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed his upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

According to reports on Tuesday Chioma and Davido’s traditional wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

Confirming the news in a video shared by his long time associate, UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adeboyega on Instagram on Tuesday, the excited groom to be invited his friends to join in the celebration.

In the video, Davido was heard saying, “Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th [of June] for my wedding.”

This comes after the couple welcomed twins last year, following the tragic loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022.

The couple got engaged shortly after the incident.