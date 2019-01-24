Diezani: Court convicts INEC official of bribery

January 24, 2019 0

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday convicted an ex-Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Christian Nwosu, who was charged with bribery.

Nwosu was found guilty of benefiting from a sum of $115.01m which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, doled out to compromise the 2015 elections.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said Nwosu collected N30m from the Diezani funds.

He was convicted of bribery on Thursday by Justice Mohammed Idris.

