Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have announced a rise in the price of various electricity meter models, making it the second price hike in four months.

According to the DisCos, the cost of a single-phase meter has risen from approximately N117,000 to as much as N149,800.

This amount indicates an increase of 28.03 per cent or N32,800, depending on the distribution company and meter vendor.

The new prices posted on the official X handle of the Discos yesterday were scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

It also reflected the deregulation of meter asset providers as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It was learnt that the upward revision followed an earlier increase in August 2024, further amplifying concerns among electricity consumers about affordability and accessibility.

An analysis of the documents revealed that meter prices vary across DisCos, influenced by vendors and meter models (single-phase and three-phase).

Eko DisCo pegged the price of its Single Phase Metre between N135,987.5 and N161,035, while a Three Phase Metre was pegged between N226,600 and N266,600.

Ibadan DisCo said customers will pay between a range of N130,998 and N142,548 for a single-phase meter and N226,556.25–NN232,008 for a three-phase meter.

Customers under Abuja DisCo will pay N123,130.53–NN147,812.5 for single-phase meters and N206,345.65–NN236,500 for three-phase meters.

Kano Electricity Distribution said its customers will pay N127,925–N129,999 for a single-phase metre and N223,793–NN235,425 for a three-phase meter.

Kaduna DisCo said N131,150—N142,548.94 would be paid for single-phase meters and N220,375—N232,008.04 three-phase meters.

In April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission introduced a significant policy shift by announcing the deregulation of meter prices under the Metre Asset Provider, MAP, scheme for end-user customers.

The move was targeted at addressing lingering issues surrounding meter supply and pricing transparency within the electricity sector.

According to NERC’s latest order, meter prices under the MAP scheme will now be determined through competitive bidding, rather than being centralised.

This shift is expected to foster greater competition among meter providers, ultimately improving cost efficiency and service delivery for end users.

The deregulation removes earlier operational restrictions, allowing MAP permit holders to provide metering services across all electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

However, MAPs must meet specific regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and maintain quality standards in service delivery.

NERC regulated meter prices, which were often subsidised across all DisCos to reduce costs for customers. While this model aimed to make metering affordable, it inadvertently stifled competition and limited transparency in the supply chain.

As a result, DisCos and customers were unable to negotiate or explore better deals from meter vendors, contributing to inefficiencies in the system.

With deregulation now in place, NERC anticipates a more dynamic metering ecosystem where customers and DisCos can benefit from competitive pricing, improved service quality, and greater accountability among meter providers.