Easter: Wike makes U-turn, reinstates ban on religious gatherings

The Rivers State Government on Saturday made a U-turn on its decision to allow churches to conduct their normal religious services on Sunday.

Churches in the state were, last month, warned not to take in more than 50 persons per service.

But the state government on Thursday temporarily relaxed the restrictions on large religious gatherings to enable Christians to carry out their religious obligations during the Easter period.

The State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that the directive also permitted the Muslim community to observe their Jumaat prayers within the period.

However, a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, indicated that the state government had cancelled the concession granted churches to hold full Easter church service.

The statement read, “The Rivers State Government has cancelled the concession granted churches to hold Easter church services with their full congregations.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergymen, well-meaning Nigerians, and civil society groups.

“For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing.”