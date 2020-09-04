Edo people, PDP will resist attempts to rig guber poll, says Orbih

The Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has warned that any attempt to rig the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state, would be strongly resisted by the people.

Orbih called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a free, fair and credible poll, noting that anything short of that may trigger a chain of cataclysmic reactions, the end of which no one can predict.

The Edo State PDP campaign council chair expressed optimism that the Edo State Governor and candidate of the PDP will be re-elected on the back of his sterling performance across the state, urging the people to come out en masse to vote for the PDP.

Addressing PDP supporters in Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, during Obaseki’s re-election campaign rally in the area, Orbih said the forthcoming gubernatorial election will put an end to godfatherism in the state’s politics, thereby ensuring the liberation of Edo people.

According to him, “For those coming to conduct the election in the state, all we are asking is free and fair election. Together, we will resist any attempt to rig the election.”

Orbih continued: “Governor Obaseki is indeed a good man. His developmental strides are commendable. I could raise any charge against him like I did with the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole as Edo people were always waiting to see me in the news.

“Now, we can point to what he has done. In ward 5, he constructed over 15 kilometres of roads in St. Saviour; the modular refinery, power plant, reconstruction of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, construction of mini-stadia across the state among others are part of his many achievements.”

On his part, Obaseki noted: “I want to thank you for this large turnout. I cannot believe this is one ward. This is a very special local government area to me because the number and diversity of people in this area are amazing.

“I am determined to improve the economy of the state, even in the rural areas, so that our youths can have a better life. But if this set of politicians who are not ready to work find their way back to the government, they will make things difficult for us again.