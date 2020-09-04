Health insurance: IGP orders enrolment of police retirees into NHIS

Following the approval of the Federal Government for the enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has directed nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers.

This is with effect from 7th September to 23rd September, 2020.

A statement issued by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said with this development, all retired police officers, irrespective of their rank on retirement, along with a spouse, would have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

According to the statement, the exercise, which shall be in three batches, would take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country.

It said all retired police officers are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them with the following basic requirements: National Identity Number (compulsory), Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s I.D Card.

The nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 7th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 9th September, 2020

– North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara)

– North-East States (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe)

– North-Central States “B” (FCT and Nasarawa)

Date: Monday, 14th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 16th September, 2020

– South-West States (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo)

– North-Central States “A” (Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau)

Date: Monday, 21st September, 2020 – Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020

– South-South States (Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa)

– South-East States (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo)